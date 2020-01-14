BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

IYZ opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.