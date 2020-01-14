Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

