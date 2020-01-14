Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,386 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 640,734 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $122.18.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

