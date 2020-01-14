Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $326,000 Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $574.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $371.00 and a 52 week high of $597.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.