FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 564.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.11 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,901 shares of company stock worth $127,914,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

