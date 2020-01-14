FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $64,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

