Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 759 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

