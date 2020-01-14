Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 393 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.41 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

