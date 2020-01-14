Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

