State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,815 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegion by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,352,000 after acquiring an additional 926,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 60,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $2,068,902.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

