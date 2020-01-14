Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

