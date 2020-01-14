6,900 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.28. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

