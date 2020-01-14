Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.08). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Nautilus stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 90.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 413,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

