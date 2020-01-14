BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 263,372.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,547,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,541,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.