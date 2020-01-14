Forty Seven’s (FTSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTSV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Forty Seven stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 123,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Analyst Recommendations for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

