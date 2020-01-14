Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $13.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.75 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,663,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 453,665 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,947,000 after buying an additional 330,276 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,908,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

