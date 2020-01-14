General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.