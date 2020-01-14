Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THTX. Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.87 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.16 million, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

