Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

