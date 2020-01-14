Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $590.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.31.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $603.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.61 and a 200 day moving average of $544.19. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,483,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.