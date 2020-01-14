State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Proto Labs by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.