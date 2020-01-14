DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

