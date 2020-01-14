DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
