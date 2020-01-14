DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 495,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,000.
Separately, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.
TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
