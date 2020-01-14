DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 495,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,000.

Separately, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.