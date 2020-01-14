Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited
DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited
Colgate-Palmolive Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
Colgate-Palmolive Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.
Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in CSX Co.
Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in CSX Co.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,240 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,240 Shares of Duke Energy Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report