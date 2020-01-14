Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

