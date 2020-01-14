Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rudd International Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

LOW opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

