Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $79,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.