IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,240 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from to in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

