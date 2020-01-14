IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $524.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $525.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.94.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

