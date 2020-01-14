Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

