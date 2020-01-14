AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in AFLAC by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in AFLAC by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 132,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

