Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.51 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

