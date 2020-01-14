CenturyLink Investment Management Co Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $14,940,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $10,959,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,537,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.