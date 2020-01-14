CenturyLink Investment Management Co Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $14,940,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $10,959,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AN opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.
Several research firms have commented on AN. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.
In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,537,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
