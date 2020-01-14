U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

