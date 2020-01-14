CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $312.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

