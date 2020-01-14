PM CAPITAL Ltd Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 7.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.