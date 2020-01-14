CenturyLink Investment Management Co Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 90.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.9% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 579.00 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $129.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

