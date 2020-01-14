Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

