First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $819.87.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $863.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.76 and a 52-week high of $877.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

