Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 57,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple stock opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $312.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.26.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
