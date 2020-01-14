Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 57,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $312.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

