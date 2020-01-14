Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

