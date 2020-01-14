Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

