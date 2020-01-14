Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 68 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.56. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

