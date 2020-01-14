Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,427,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,208,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,659,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.