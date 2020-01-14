electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. electroCore has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

