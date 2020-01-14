Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

