Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Increases By 12.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

