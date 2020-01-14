Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Increases By 12.2%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
Apple Inc. is Sawyer & Company Inc’s Largest Position
Apple Inc. is Sawyer & Company Inc’s Largest Position
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,438 Shares of Apple Inc.
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,438 Shares of Apple Inc.
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 68 Shares of American Tower Corp
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 68 Shares of American Tower Corp
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report