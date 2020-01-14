TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Update

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TechTarget stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $546,558.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,675.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,909. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 111.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.