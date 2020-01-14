Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 512,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,431,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

