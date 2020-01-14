Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Update

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHMA stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,014,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 1,435,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 151,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

