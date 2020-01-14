Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Short Interest Up 12.2% in December

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HON stock opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

